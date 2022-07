Chelsea: Raheem Sterling dejará el Manchester City para fichar con los Blues

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It’s done #CFC

Contract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him. pic.twitter.com/tr15HUp2B1

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022