Cristiano Ronaldo: El mundo del futbol celebra a CR7 en su cumpleaños 36

Cristiano Ronaldo festejando un gol a favor de la Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo festejando un gol a favor de la Juventus | AP
Manchester United, Juventus y la FIFA han sido algunas de las instituciones que han felicitado a CR7
2021-02-05 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Cristiano Ronaldo está de manteles largos en su cumpleaños número 36 y el mundo del futbol ha felicitado al futbolista lusitano.

El atacante portugués nación un día como hoy de 1985. Cristiano ha jugado en el Sporting de Lisboa, Manchester United, Real Madrid y Juventus. Ha ganado la Champions League en cinco ocasiones, una con los Red Devils y las cuatro restantes con el club merengue. Es el máximo goleador de dicha competencia y es el único jugador en haber marcado gol en tres finales.

Cristiano Ronaldo en un partido de la Juventus

Con la Selección de Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo también ha marcado una época. Ganó la Eurocopa de 2016 ante Francia y conquistó la Nations League venciendo a Holanda.

Como logros personales Cristiano ha recibido el Balón de Oro en cinco ocasiones y la Bota de Oro cuatro veces.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

