Cristiano Ronaldo: El mundo del futbol celebra a CR7 en su cumpleaños 36
Cristiano Ronaldo está de manteles largos en su cumpleaños número 36 y el mundo del futbol ha felicitado al futbolista lusitano.
El atacante portugués nación un día como hoy de 1985. Cristiano ha jugado en el Sporting de Lisboa, Manchester United, Real Madrid y Juventus. Ha ganado la Champions League en cinco ocasiones, una con los Red Devils y las cuatro restantes con el club merengue. Es el máximo goleador de dicha competencia y es el único jugador en haber marcado gol en tres finales.
Con la Selección de Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo también ha marcado una época. Ganó la Eurocopa de 2016 ante Francia y conquistó la Nations League venciendo a Holanda.
Como logros personales Cristiano ha recibido el Balón de Oro en cinco ocasiones y la Bota de Oro cuatro veces.
Most goals in history (134)
Most goals in a season (17)
Most goals in knockout stages (67)
Only player to score in 3 finals
Only player to score in 11 straight games
Happy 36th birthday, five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo! #UCL | #HBD | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/G8lMclYH94
Buon compleanno, @Cristiano! https://t.co/xMosVV1EE6 pic.twitter.com/U4w3NuDVlR
Bésame, bésame mucho
Feliz cumpleaños a uno de los mejores jugadores de la historia del fútbol #MUFC @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/OqXFpDS2Ve
@ManUtd 2008
@realmadriden 2014, 2016 + 2017
Happy 36th birthday to four-time #ClubWC winner, @Cristiano! pic.twitter.com/ZWFu53WN1h
Happy birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo
What records can he still break aged ? #UCL
O melhor do mundo, o
36 anos de uma qualidade fora de série. Parabéns, @Cristiano! #MadeInSporting pic.twitter.com/R5bL2JXhby
36 anos de talento, superação e muita paixão por Portugal. Parabéns, capitão! #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo
36 years of talent, achievements and a lot of passion for #TeamPortugal. Happy birthday #CR7! pic.twitter.com/fbddLTyfWN
The run. The finish. The celebrations.
Today's #GoalOfTheDay has everything from the birthday boy, @Cristiano #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Q6Z7icogdV
