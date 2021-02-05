Cristiano Ronaldo: El mundo del futbol celebra a CR7 en su cumpleaños 36

Most goals in history (134)

Most goals in a season (17)

Most goals in knockout stages (67)

Only player to score in 3 finals

Only player to score in 11 straight games

