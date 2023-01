Cristiano Ronaldo 'se aburrió' del futbol europeo: 'Mi trabajo en Europa está hecho, lo gané todo'

Cristiano: “My work in Europe is done. I played at the best clubs in the world… and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr”. #Ronaldo

“People don’t know about the level here. This contract is unique because I am a unique player. It's normal for me”. pic.twitter.com/X9ZD7jqQdo

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023