Escocia: Rangers de Steven Gerrard conquistaron título por primera vez en 10 años

We Were Down

We Followed

We Cheered

We Cried

We Lost

We Won

We Fought

We Scored

We Celebrated

We Trusted

We Believed

We Dreamed

We Are Rangers

We Are Relentless

WE ARE CHAMPIONS#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/rDsauzrfFb

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021