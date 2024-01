¡Estrenarán serie! MLS anuncia asociación con Box To Box Films, creadores de Drive to Survive

I’m excited to announce a partnership between MLS and @BoxToBoxFilms — the masterminds behind the @F1 Drive to Survive series — to develop an MLS focused docuseries for the 2024 season.

The docuseries will provide unfiltered access to our league, so get ready to experience MLS… pic.twitter.com/gm44RwFBPb

— Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) January 11, 2024