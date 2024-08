¡De LaLiga a la Premier League! Julián Araujo dejaría a Barcelona ante interés de Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Julián Araujo from Barcelona on permanent transfer.

Deal worth around €10m as @tjuanmarti revealed, Barça also asking for sell-on clause but negotiations still ongoing.

Araujo could leave; Barça still think of João Cancelo at RB. pic.twitter.com/k0NVD1tIcU

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2024