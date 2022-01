Lorenzo Insigne jugará en el Toronto FC tras aceptar millonaria oferta

Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli to Toronto FC, here we go and confirmed! Deal fully agreed, Lorenzo has accepted Toronto bid and he’s joining as free agent in July. #TorontoFC @SkySport

Deal to be signed within this week, as per @DiMarzio. Five-and-half year contract confirmed. pic.twitter.com/jUXbDouQF8

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022