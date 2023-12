¿Luis Suárez llega con Messi al Inter Miami? DT del Gremio se 'adelanta': 'Se va, lo extrañaremos'

Inter Miami are determined to seal Luis Suárez deal in the coming weeks as he’s leaving Gremio as free agent.

“We are going to miss him, for sure. He was very loved by everyone. He’s leaving…”, Gremio coach Renato Gaúcho confirms. pic.twitter.com/Cxoko8J8fV

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2023