Manchester City: Los cuatro jugadores que posiblemente saldrán del equipo este verano

Xavi on Bernardo Silva: "Yes, Bernardo was tempted by joining us last summer. It's normal, players are always open to join Barça".#FCB

"Bernardo would be an excellent signing, obviously; that would be fantastic but he's Man City player. It's very difficult", told MD. pic.twitter.com/8XNU7rM8FQ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023