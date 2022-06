Milan: Llegó a un acuerdo con Ziyech para ficharlo; faltan conversaciones con el Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. #CFC

Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/CfpEtVjSsx

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022