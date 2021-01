Mundial de Clubes: Auckland City se retiró del torneo debido a la pandemia de Covid-19

FIFA has today been informed by @AucklandCity_FC that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities, the club will be unable to participate in next month's FIFA Club World Cup

https://t.co/VMH1V0BM8R pic.twitter.com/Wt9utzViCk

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 15, 2021