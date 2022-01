Nani: Venezia FC hizo oficial el fichaje del portugués tras su paso en la MLS

I am really happy to have signed for @VeneziaFC_EN! It's great to be part of this impressive project in such a beautiful city. It's time to get to work and give 100% for the team and all the fans. Andiamo! #ArancioNeroVerde #Venezia #Team #SerieA #Insieme pic.twitter.com/pin5iJsdya

— Nani (@luisnani) January 14, 2022