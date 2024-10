¿Nuevo compañero de Johan Vásquez? Mario Balotelli, con posibilidades de llegar al Genoa

Mario Balotelli wants to return to Serie A… and Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino called him this morning.

Talks ongoing with Balotelli who’s now available as free agent, ready to return in Italy after approaches from abroad.

Genoa are on it, as Repubblica reported. pic.twitter.com/PD1dWRDyA6

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2024