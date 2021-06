PSG: Achraf Hakimi, a detalles de fichar con el club francés

Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go! Agreement reached tonight - medicals next week. Contract until June 2026. #PSG

Inter will receive €60m + €10m add ons. Chelsea never made an official bid, only talks. #CFC

Donnarumma and Hakimi will be announced soon.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2021