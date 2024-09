Rafael Leao responde fuertemente a las duras críticas de Di Canio tras el Lazio vs Milan

Context: Rafael Leão's response after Di Canio criticized him and Theo Hernandez for not joining the rest of the team during the cooling break.

Image is from when Di Canio used the fascist salute against Lazio fans in 2005 https://t.co/qwhLvpnOZ5 pic.twitter.com/PQGt6DIaBN

— Context footy (@ContextFooty_) September 2, 2024