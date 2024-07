Raphael Varane ya tiene equipo; el defensor jugará en el Como de la Serie A

EXCL: Raphael Varane says yes to Como proposal! The deal is on the verge of being completed.

Project approved but it will take some days to review the contracts then subject to medical… and then, here we go.

Cesc Fabregas, key for this deal.

Exclusive story from June. pic.twitter.com/TmOntU5TkV

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024