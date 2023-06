Real Madrid listo para abrir la cartera en temporada baja, ya mostró interés en Kai Havertz

Real Madrid have concrete interest in Kai Havertz. He’s one of the players in the list, really appreciated by Ancelotti. #RealMadrid

Understand Chelsea are open to discuss Havertz exit but they want important fee, no way for loan & similar.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023