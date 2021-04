Swansea City boicoteará las redes sociales por el abuso a los jugadores

Swansea City has chosen to take a club-wide stance in the battle against abuse and discrimination of all forms on social media.

From 5pm today we will not post any content on our official social media channels for seven days.#EnoughIsEnough

— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 8, 2021