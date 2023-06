Tottenham Hotspur rechazó oferta del Bayern Munich por Harry Kane

FC Bayern have submitted an official bid for Harry Kane. Fixed fee close to €70m plus add-ons, not enough to convince Tottenham. It was rejected #FCBayern

Official proposal was sent today, as first called by @David_Ornstein.

Spurs won’t accept that kind of fee for Kane. pic.twitter.com/QN2yZ9SKVB

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023