Video: Investigan a ucraniano que festejó gol del rival

Investigation opened in Ukraine after FC Kremen player Vitaly Boyko celebrated his team conceding a goal.

The player (No 18) claims it was frustration, not celebration: "How could I cheer for our opponents after spending 20 hours in a bus to get here?" pic.twitter.com/kAAsaJm51N

— Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) October 15, 2021