¡Ya dio el sí! Ousmane Dembélé aceptó fichar por el Paris Saint Germain

BREAKING: Ousmane Dembélé says yes to Paris Saint-Germain! Initial green light to the proposal has arrived

PSG verbally agreed five year deal with Dembélé’s agent.

PSG have sent formal letter to inform Barcelona, now trying best way to close the deal — depends on timing. pic.twitter.com/a0EE3iMEtf

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023