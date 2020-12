Zlatan Ibrahimovic continúa en disputa con EA por sus derechos de imagen

@EASPORTS it’s not about collective image rights. Your games are based on individual image rights. You did not buy it from @FIFPro because they told us. You did not buy if from @acmilan because they told us. You also did not buy it from me. Who did you buy it from then? pic.twitter.com/A2VKtME4r5

— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 2, 2020