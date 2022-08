Chucky Lozano: Gio Simeone, hijo del Cholo, cerca de ser compañero del mexicano en Napoli

Napoli are closing on Gio Simeone deal on loan [around €3.5m fee] also with buy option clause worth €12m from Verona. #transfers

Busy week for Napoli working also on Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo and Keylor Navas on loan from PSG. pic.twitter.com/rdrlG6qY6d

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022