Michael Irvin 'pidió' ayuda divina para que Cowboys evitara una vergüenza

2/2 And, at the same time, with the other hand you have to fight for the destiny of the family (Shovel to work) . I am praying today for all of Gods children to be blessed with GREAT POWER IN BOTH HANDS to prosper him or herself and their FAMILIES pic.twitter.com/w5nW1lGwvT

— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) November 10, 2024