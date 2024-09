Tom Brady ‘se rinde’ ante Dak Prescott: “Es el general que el equipo necesita”

"He has the ability at the line of scrimmage to be the field general that every team is looking for." @TomBrady breaks down @DallasCowboys QB Dak Prescott's impressive performance after signing a 4-year, $240M contract extension. pic.twitter.com/7afm8gx3WB

— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2024