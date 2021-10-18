Jaguars vs Dolphins: Aficionados arrojaron basura al campo como protesta por castigos
Aficionados del Jaguars vs Dolphins arrojaron basura al campo como protesta por las burlas penales.
Todo comenzó cuando Rayshawn Jenkins tacleó a Durham Smythe, quien acababa de atrapar un pase y había corrido 18 yardas.
Tras la jugada, Jenkins se paró sobre Smythe e hizo el paso de Allen Iverson, lo que lo marcó por burla.
Enojados, los fanáticos comenzaron a aventar botellas al terreno de juego, una imagen que marcará a la Semana 6 de la NFL.
