Jaguars vs Dolphins: Aficionados arrojaron basura al campo como protesta por castigos

Fanáticos no soportaron las burlas penales y comenzaron a aventar botellas
2021-10-18 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Aficionados del Jaguars vs Dolphins arrojaron basura al campo como protesta por las burlas penales.

Todo comenzó cuando Rayshawn Jenkins tacleó a Durham Smythe, quien acababa de atrapar un pase y había corrido 18 yardas.

Tras la jugada, Jenkins se paró sobre Smythe e hizo el paso de Allen Iverson, lo que lo marcó por burla.

Enojados, los fanáticos comenzaron a aventar botellas al terreno de juego, una imagen que marcará a la Semana 6 de la NFL.

