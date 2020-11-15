NFL EN VIVO: Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Semana 10
2020-11-15 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Los Baltimore Ravens visitan este domingo a las 19:20 horas a los New England Patriots, en juego correspondiente a la Semana 10 en la temporada 2020 de la NFL.
Tras su apretado triunfo del lunes pasado contra los New York Jets, los Patriotas regresan a Gillette Stadium para tratar de levantar la campaña, pero enfrente tendrán a unos Cuervos que parten como claros favoritos.
