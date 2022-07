Fórmula E: New York City E-Prix regresa por quinta ocasión; favorita de pilotos y aficionados

Exploring the Big Apple in 90 seconds with @AVAXAndrettiFE and @JoshDenzel

From lighting up the Empire State Building to shopping on 5th Avenue and even an @MLB @Yankees game. Where would you hit up first ahead of the #NYCEPrix? pic.twitter.com/mEf8DDoXhS

— ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 15, 2022