Katya Dyachenko, la gimnasta de once años que fue alcanzada por misil en Ucrania

This is our gymnast Katya Dyachenko. She is 11. Died under the rubble of her house in Mariupol when a Russian shell hit it over the day. She could have had a bright future ahead of her as a young Ukrainian champion. But in a second she's just gone. Close the sky...please. @NATO pic.twitter.com/TzsjHRuRSX

— Anna Purtova (@Purtova_aa) March 23, 2022