For the #Duraflex Dive of the Day 2 we move to the 1m springboard with Osmar OLVERA IBARRA and his 5154B!

Dive points 81.00

Total points 428.85

#Fukuoka23 #Diving #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/9sRG2qCEJ5

— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 16, 2023