Jaylen Brown y Celtics acuerdan histórica extensión de contrato por cinco años y 304 MDD

BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.

Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023