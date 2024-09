Karim López el futuro del baloncesto mexicano: “Quiero calificar a Los Ángeles 2028”

17 year old Karim Lopez today in his first start for New Zealand in the NBL

7 points

2 boards

2 assists

2-3 FG

1-2 3P

2-2 FT

18 min.

The 6’9 forward is my top international prospect in the 2007 generation and will look to have a big first year with NZpic.twitter.com/2RrRBqDZm0

— nbadraftpoint (@draftpoint2024) September 8, 2024