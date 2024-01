Luis "Pantera" Nery y Naoya Inoue llegaron a un acuerdo para pelear en mayo

Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery have agreed to a deal for a May fight in Tokyo for Inoue’s undisputed junior featherweight championship, sources told ESPN. Nery is banned for life from fighting in Japan for missing weight and a doping violation, but it’s not expected to be an issue. pic.twitter.com/P7wgsBRhmC

— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 9, 2024