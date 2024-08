Mike Tyson lanza advertencia a Jake Paul previo a su pelea: 'Será tu funeral'

TODAY‼️

Jake Paul (10-1 7KOs) and Mike Tyson (50-6 44 KOs) will face off at their Press Conference during Fanatics Fest!

This is the first time Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will come face-to-face since the fight was rescheduled to Friday, November 15th.

Tune in LIVE on MVP and… pic.twitter.com/gSfZTiZbvz

— Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 18, 2024