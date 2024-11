La actriz de Chanel Maya Banks aparece y hace acusaciones en contra de su familia

Los Angeles actress Chanel Maya Banks, who had been missing since Oct. 30, has been found safe, authorities told ABC News.

But at least one of Banks' family members remained skeptical that the actress had been located. After being informed of the LAPD's update, Banks' cousin… pic.twitter.com/NQgzZaH8a8

— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 13, 2024