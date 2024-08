Muere la estrella de cine francesa, Alain Delon, a la edad de 88 años en París

The House is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of its dearest friends. Since 2009, Alain Delon had been the face of Eau Sauvage, Dior's iconic fragrance and a symbol of timeless masculinity. The partnership was a natural fit, with Delon's elegance and commanding… pic.twitter.com/nybDNlUkPP

— Dior (@Dior) August 18, 2024