Premios Grammy 2025: Nominados, fecha y lugar
Este viernes se dio a conocer los nominados para la 67 ceremonia de los premios Grammy, donde Beyoncé encabeza la lista con 11 posibilidades de llevarse el galardón
La cantante estará compitiendo contra Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter y Chappell Roa, con seis nominaciones cada una. Aunque la pelea no se ve tan pareja, las sorpresas podrán ocurrir.
Quienes también se podrían sumar a la competencia son Post Malone con 7 menciones y Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar y Charli XCX.
La ceremonia a lo mejor de la música en Estados Unidos, los Grammy 2025, será el próximo 2 de febrero en Los Angeles.
Lista de nominados Grammy 2025
Mejor álbum
- André 3000, New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Soft and Hard
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Mejor grabación
- The Beatles, Now and Then
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em (primer número 1 femenino negro en la Hot Country Charts)
- Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
- Charli xcx, 360
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor canción
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please"¿
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em
Mejor revelación
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Kruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Mejor productor (no clásico)
- Alissia
- Dernst “D'mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuck
- Mostaza
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor compositor (no clásico)
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Mejor actuación pop en solitario
- Beyoncé, Bodyguard
- Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
- Charli xcx, Apple
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
Mejor actuación pop de un dúo/grupo
- Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift, Us
- Beyoncé ft. Post Malone, LEVII'S JEANS
- Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish, Guess
- Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica, The Boy is Mine
- Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga, Die With a Smile
Mejor álbum pop
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Mejor grabación pop
- Madison Beer, Make You Mine
- Charli xcx, Von Dutch
- Billie Eilish, The Love of My Life [Over Now Extended Edit]
- Ariana Grande, Yes, and?
- Troye Sivan, Got Me Started
Mejor grabación electro/dance
- Disclosure, She's Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet, Loved
- Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem, Leavemealone
- Justice ft. Tame Impala, Neverender
- Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino, Witchy
Mejor álbum de rock
- The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards
- Fontaines D.C, Romance
- Green Day, Saviors
- IDLES, TANGK
- Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
- The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds
- Jack White, No Name
Mejor actuación de R'n'B
- Jhené Aiko, Guidance
- Chris Brown, Residuals
- Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long, Made for Me (Live on BET)
- SZA, Saturn
Mejor canción R'n'B
- Kehlani, After Hours
- Tems, Bruning
- Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long, Ruining Me
- SZA, Saturn
Mejor álbum de R'n'B
- Chris Brown, 11:11
- Lalah Hathaway, VANTABLACK
- Muni Long, Revenge
- Lucky Daye, Algorithm
- Usher, Coming Home
Mejor actuación de rap
- Cardi B, Enough (Miami)
- Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos, When The Sun Shines Again
- Doechii, Nissan Altima
- Eminem, Houdini
- Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar, Like That
- Glorilla, Yeah Glo!
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani, Kehlani
- Beyoncé ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey, SPAGHETTII
- Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd, We Still Don't Trust You
- Latto, Big Mamma
- Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu, 3:AM
Mejor actuación country en solitario
- Beyoncé, 16 CARRIAGES
- Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Chris Stapelton, It Takes a Woman
Mejor actuación country de dúo o grupo
- Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan, Cowboys Cry Too
- Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted
- Brothers Osborne, Break Mine
- Dan + Shay, Bigger House
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
Mejor canción country
- Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Jelly Roll, I'm Not Ok
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em
- Chris Stapleton, It Takes a Woman
Mejor álbum country
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
- Chris Sapleton, Higher
- Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
Mejor interpretación de música tradicional americana
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, Nothing in Rambling
- Sierra Ferrell, Lighthouse
- Rhiannon Giddens, The Ballad of Sally Anne
Mejor interpretación Americana
- Beyoncé, Ya Ya
- Madison Cunningham, Subtitles
- Madi Diaz ft. Kacey Musgraves, Don't Do Me Good
- Sierra Ferrell, American Dreaming
- Sarah Jarosz, Runaway Train
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload of Sky
Mejor álbum de música latina
- Anitta, Generación Funk
- Luis Fonsi, El Viaje
- Kany Garcia, GARCÍA
- Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
- Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Chiquis, Diamantes
- Carin Leon, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
- Peso Pluma, Éxodo
- Jessi Uribe, Pal Barrio
Mejor álbum musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsides
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Mejor banda sonora para un medio visual
- American fiction
- Challengers
- The Color Purple
- Dune 2
- Shōgun
Mejor canción para un medio visual
- Luke Combs, Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)
- *NSYNC, Better Place (TROLLS Band Together)
- Olivia Rodrigo, Can't Catch me Now (Hunger Games)
- Jon Batiste, It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Barbra Streisand, Love Will Survive (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)
Mejor videoclip
- ASAP Rocky, Tailor Swif (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)
- Charli xcx, 360
- Eminem, Houdini
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: LOVE OF LESBIAN: “LIONEL MESSI DEJÓ UN CRÁTER ENORME EN EL BARCELONA”