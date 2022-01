Spiderman: Una sola hoja del cómic se vendió por 3 millones de dólares

#SpiderMan's Black Costume Origin Sells for $3.36 Million at Heritage Auctions to Shatter #ComicArt Record.#Superman also breaks $3 million barrier with Action Comics No. 1 sale to kick off four-day #Comics and Comic Art event. https://t.co/MPvQamZcei#MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/iB7RyRsAeF

— Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) January 13, 2022