That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks ⁦@Cristiano⁩ - you’re a class act, on & off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/4hwTzk7Lhj

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 17, 2022