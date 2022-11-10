Qatar 2022: Inglaterra reveló convocatoria con impresionante video

La Selección de Inglaterra dio a conocer su lista de convocados este jueves 10 de noviembre a través de Twitter, medio en el que colgó un video compuesto por dibujos animados.

Los elegidos para acompañar a Gareth Southgate en Qatar 2022 aparecieron uno a uno en el clip que tuvo como escenario un vecindario.

"The wait is over. It's the official #ThreeLions squad announcement for the @FIFAWorldCup!", fue el mensaje que dio la selección para presentar el video.

Hasta el momento la publicación tiene 9 mil 646 'Retweets', 5 mil 821 'Tweets citados' y 48,4 mil 'Me gusta'.

Los guerreros que irán al Mundial de Qatar 2022 son:

Arqueros: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle) y Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defensores: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) y Ben White (Arsenal).

Medios: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) y Declan Rice (West Ham).

Delanteros: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) y Callum Wilson (Newcastle).

