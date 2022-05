Reportera recibió fuerte pelotazo durante partido de la MLB

Checking in - Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head.

The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil. pic.twitter.com/UzhlCzclNE

— Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) May 18, 2022