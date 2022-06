Summer Game Fest: Street Fighter 6 confirmó a Guile y mostró su gameplay

SONIC BOOM! Guile returns in #StreetFighter6 when it lands in 2023.

Nifty Comb

New Jumpsuit

Flash Kicks Galore

He went home to become a family man, but now a new mission awaits.

