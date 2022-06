Checo Pérez: Elogiado por Mika Hakkinen, excampeón mundial de Fórmula 1

For me, Checo was the MVP in #AzerbaijanGP. Max has to thank him for the win. #RedBullRacing really has the benefit of two strong winners in their team, while #ScuderiaFerrari is suffering with Sainz having a lot of poor luck as well as unable to match the pace of Leclerc.

— Mika Häkkinen (@F1MikaHakkinen) June 13, 2022