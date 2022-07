Checo Pérez sobre el retiro de Vettel: "Orgulloso de lo que lograste en el deporte"

Incredible to think that after so many years racing together #SebastianVettel will not longer be on the grid with us.

Happy retirement! I’m very proud of you and proud of everything you achieved in the sport.

It’s now time to enjoy family and life!#FroheWeihnachten pic.twitter.com/SiCe8HVyvp

— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) July 28, 2022