Checo Pérez sobre GP Monaco: 'Espero poder recuperarme'

Not the Q3 I was hoping for! We were making some good steps and in Q3 it all went bad, traffic into my final run hurt. Shame because the Qualy is very important in Monaco, but will be giving everything tomorrow. #monacogp #chargeon #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/b68FGPQBib

— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 22, 2021