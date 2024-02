Checo Pérez tras probar el RB20: 'Me siento muy bien de volver a él'

| Checo’s first impression of driving RB20

"Just driven the RB20 and it feels really nice to be back to it.

It's a little bit cold here in Silverstone, but other than that, everything has been good and exciting times ahead. So everything felt really good, looking forward now… pic.twitter.com/5qOTxqzjX2

— RBR News (@redbulletin) February 19, 2024