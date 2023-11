Checo Pérez y Fernando Alonso intercambian emotivos mensajes tras su 'pelea' en Brasil

| Checo and Fernando signed and wrote messages to each other on a print of their last lap battle in Brazil!

Photographer Kym Illman printed and brought his snap for them, asking to write to each other.

He shared the messages wrote originally in Spanish on his TikTok:

Checo:… pic.twitter.com/DQtQLEtMEa

— RBR News (@redbulletin) November 24, 2023