BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo is out of the Dutch Grand Prix with a break in his hand after his FP2 incident, and will be will be replaced by Liam Lawson.

Get well soon Daniel!#DutchGP #F1 @danielricciardo @AlphaTauriF1 pic.twitter.com/5sz5TSkaK5

— Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023