¡Terminó insatisfecho! A Checo Pérez no le gustó perder velocidad en la batalla con Leclerc

Checo: Fuck, i wasn’t expecting it. We were so slow on the straight there. FUCK.

Christian: Well done, Checo. That’s a great podium, and that gives you P2 in the championship. You drove a great race from the back of the grid.

Checo: We we’re a bit too slow on the straight there pic.twitter.com/n504Zj1YAG

— valeria.| nina’s day. (@checolover111) November 19, 2023