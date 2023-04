Chelsea sigue en caída libre y ahora Nagelsmann rechazó la oferta para ser su DT

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Nagelsmann has now withdrawn from the race to become the new Chelsea head coach — it looks like it’s his final decision. #CFC

German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks.

Nagelsmann was top candidate for the job. pic.twitter.com/vkU5zcxISH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2023